Khattar inaugurates development projects worth Rs 1,411 crore

Five projects worth Rs 15.72 crore were dedicated to the people of Karnal district and five projects worth Rs 72.72 crore to those of Gurgaon. The chief minister dedicated three projects worth Rs 332.34 crore to Jhajjar district, while as many as 33 development projects worth Rs 145.73 crore were dedicated to the people of Jind district, it added.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 19:31 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday underlined the state government's commitment of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" as he inaugurated development projects worth Rs 1,411 crore in all 22 districts in the state.

The projects are related to education, health, sports, road connectivity, water, power and other sectors.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of as many as 163 projects through video conferencing at a programme here, an official statement said.

This includes the inauguration of 80 projects worth Rs 475 crore and laying the foundation stones of 83 projects worth over Rs 935 crore, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar reiterated the government's commitment of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (With all, for everyone's development).

As many as 18 projects worth Rs 132 crore were dedicated by the CM to the people of Rohtak district. He inaugurated 10 projects worth Rs 16.55 crore in Nuh district of the state, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

