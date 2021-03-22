Left Menu

Australian coal exports disrupted as deluge shuts rails, slows port

Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group, which operates one of the coal terminals at the port, confirmed that coal deliveries into the port had been suspended. The Hunter Valley rail network serves mines run by BHP Group Ltd, Glencore PLC, New Hope Corp Ltd, Whitehaven Coal, and Yancoal Australia Ltd, among others.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 22-03-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 10:53 IST
Australian coal exports disrupted as deluge shuts rails, slows port
Representative image Image Credit: Railway-news.com

Coal deliveries to Australia's Port of Newcastle, the world's biggest coal export port, have been halted because flooding in the Hunter Valley region has shut rail lines, with heavy rains also slowing ship movements at the port.

Heavy rains along Australia's east coast over several days have caused the worst flooding in half a century, with thousands of people being forced to evacuate their homes. The downpour is expected to continue over the next few days, the weather bureau warned on Monday. The Australian Rail Track Corp (ARTC), which runs the Hunter Valley Network, said on Monday rail operations were halted because of heavy rainfall, the potential for more severe flooding, strong winds, fallen trees, and downed power lines and poles.

"Weather events such as these have the potential of damage to our network and increase risks to all those involved in the transport operations," an ARTC spokesman said. The rail lines would be reopened only when water levels recede and conditions are safe, he said.

The Port of Newcastle, which last year shipped 158 million tonnes of coal, said bad weather had slowed vessel movements into and out of the port, but operations were continuing. Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group, which operates one of the coal terminals at the port, confirmed that coal deliveries into the port had been suspended.

The Hunter Valley rail network serves mines run by BHP Group Ltd, Glencore PLC, New Hope Corp Ltd, Whitehaven Coal, and Yancoal Australia Ltd, among others. Glencore said it has reduced output at some sites as a safety precaution.

Yancoal said it has suspended operations at its Mount Thorley Warkworth and Stratford Duralie mines. New Hope said it was experiencing only a minor disruption and was still able to get a limited amount of coal to port.

Other miners were not immediately available to comment on the impact on their operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil reports over 294,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brasilia Brazil, March 22 ANIXinhua Brazil reported more than 294,000 deaths from the COVID-19, with 1,290 deaths registered in a day, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday. Brazil has recorded a total of 294,042 deaths and 11,998,233 confi...

2021 Call for Code Global Challenge invites innovators to combat climate change

Tech giant IBM on Monday announced the launch of the fourth edition of the Call for Code Global Challenge, inviting global software developers and innovators to combat climate change with open source-powered technology.Created by David Clar...

India's Top Student Volunteers Felicitated At The 11th Annual Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards

- Anjali Surana, from Calcutta International School , Kolkata and Jayant Hooda , from Sir Chhotu Ram Modern Sr. Secondary School , Haryana selected as the National Winners GURUGRAM, India, March 22, 2021 PRNewswire -- The 11th annual Pramer...

Pak Cabinet approves highly expensive prices for COVID-19 vaccines

The Federal Cabinet in Pakistan has approved the highly expensive prices recommended by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan DRAP for COVID-19 vaccines imported by private companies. The price for Russias Sputnik V vaccine has been fix...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021