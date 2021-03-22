Left Menu

Thunderstorms, gusty winds likely in parts of MP: IMD

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Parts of Madhya Pradesh may witness thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning strikes in the next 24 hours, as per the yellow alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Isolated places in the districts of Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Hoshangabad, Gwalior and Chambal divisions are likely to see thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind with speed reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour (KMPH), it said.

Similar weather trends with gusty winds might be witnessed in ten districts Rewa, Satna, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Sahajpur and Agar- Malwa districts.

Besides, thunderstorms and rain are expected to lash isolated places in six divisions including Bhopal and Jabalpur, it said.

Similar weather might be witnessed in ten districts including, Rewa, Satna and Ratlam, it read. The yellow alert indicates that hazardous conditions are possible and people need to be aware of the potential impacts of the changing weather.

''This weather pattern might prevail in the state for two or three more days,'' said senior meteorologist, IMD Bhopal, PK Saha.

He said that induced cyclonic circulation over north-west Rajasthan and upper air cyclonic circulation over south-east Madhya Pradesh is causing the disturbances.

Few places in Bhopal and Hoshangabad recorded light showers in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, Saha said.

Light rainfall was witnessed in Bhopal city on Sunday evening.

The lowest minimum temperature of 15 degree Celsius in the state was recorded at Mandla district and at the Malajkhand area in Balaghat.

The highest minimum temperature of 38 degree Celsius was recorded at Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district and Ratlam.

