Left Menu

'Humanless protests' gain traction in Myanmar as crackdown casualties climb

In the city of Mawlamyine, rows of stuffed toys carrying placards with anti-junta signs were carefully arranged across the width of a small street, resembling a rally. Elsewhere, helium-filled balloons were released on Monday bearing messages calling for international help.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:00 IST
'Humanless protests' gain traction in Myanmar as crackdown casualties climb
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

In a patch of woodland in Myanmar's western Mon State, trees have been decorated with condoms and portraits of the military junta leader with a sign saying "Min Aung Hlaing's father should have used a condom". In the city of Mawlamyine, rows of stuffed toys carrying placards with anti-junta signs were carefully arranged across the width of a small street, resembling a rally.

Elsewhere, helium-filled balloons were released on Monday bearing messages calling for international help. Street protesters were replaced by toy cars or dolls, some led by cardboard cutouts or manikins dressed in outfits. A group of women even swapped crowds for cookware, with each pot, pan or bowl carrying messages like "pray for Myanmar's democracy" and "free our leaders".

These are just some of the small acts of defiance by people in Myanmar to avoid becoming the next victims of an unrelenting crackdown by security forces that has seen deaths and arrests of demonstrators on a daily basis. At least 250 protesters have been killed since the military's Feb. 1 coup, according to activists, who accuse the junta of using death as a deterrent and being impervious to international criticism.

Hundreds of red balloons were released on Monday near the biggest city Yangon, calling for outside intervention, each attached to signs that said "R2P", or Responsibility to Protect, the global commitment of United Nations members to prevent atrocities. Other signs tied to the balloons had U.N. logos and the message "How many dead bodies are needed to take action?"

To avoid potentially fatal street confrontations, drivers crawled along Yangon roads on Monday in convoys of cars honking horns while performing three-finger salutes from their windows. Medical workers in Mandalay marched at dawn in white coats, beating the patrols by security forces that have seen chaos in the streets.

"They protest in all ways that they can. Everyday people come up with creative ways in order to protest," one social media user told Reuters, requesting anonymity due to fears about his safety. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered cross-legged on the ground in Hakha in Chin state on Sunday night at a candle-lit vigils, where they chanted messages denouncing dictatorship.

About 150 km (90 miles) away in the town of Mindat, scores of anti-coup posters were planted in a square in front of the town's market, each saying "the military dictatorship must fail".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan Day parade postponed due to 'inclement weather'

Pakistan Army on Monday postponed the annual Pakistan Day parade, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, to March 25 due to forecast of bad weather.The parade commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India...

Andhra reports 310 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 310 new COVID-19 cases, 114 recoveries, and two deaths in the past 24 hours. According to data from State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh, the total cases in the state so far are 8,94,044. Total recoveries are 8...

Surging COVID-19 cases: TN asks colleges to shift to online mode of teaching

Close on the heels of closure of schools in the backdrop of surging COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday asked higher education institutions to switch to online teaching and said semester exams will also be conducted on the v...

UP police SI arrested after woman alleges sexual harassment

A police sub-inspector in the nearby Basti district was arrested Monday after a woman accused him of sexually harassing her and trapping her family into various cases of land dispute, police said.They said an FIR was registered Saturday aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021