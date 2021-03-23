Left Menu

WIDER IMAGE-By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 04:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 04:30 IST
WIDER IMAGE-By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic

Researchers wearing headlamps and protective suits race to untangle the claws and wings of bats caught up in a big net after dark in the Philippine province of Laguna.

The tiny animals are carefully placed in cloth bags to be taken away, measured and swabbed, with details logged and saliva and faecal matter collected for analysis before they are returned to the wild. The researchers call themselves the "virus hunters", tasked with catching thousands of bats to develop a simulation model they hope will help the world avoid a pandemic similar to COVID-19, which has killed nearly 2.8 million people.

(Open https://reut.rs/2OYdIHh in an external browser to see a picture story on the Philippine bat "virus hunters".) The Japanese-funded model will be developed over the next three years by the University of the Philippines Los Banos, which hopes the bats will help in predicting the dynamics of a coronavirus by analysing factors such as climate, temperature and ease of spread, to humans included.

"What we're trying to look into are other strains of coronavirus that have the potential to jump to humans," said ecologist Phillip Alviola, the leader of the group, who has studied bat viruses for more than a decade. "If we know the virus itself and we know where it came from, we know how to isolate that virus geographically."

Beyond work in the laboratory, the research requires lengthy field trips, involving traipsing for hours through thick rainforest and precarious night hikes on mountains covered in rocks, tree roots, mud and moss. The group also targets bat roosts in buildings, setting up mist nets before dusk to catch bats and extract samples by the light of torches.

Each bat is held steady by the head as researchers insert tiny swabs into their mouths and record wingspans with plastic rulers, to try and see which of the more than 1,300 species and 20 families of bats are most susceptible to infections and why. DEVASTATING IMPACT

Researchers wear protective suits, masks and gloves when in contact with the bats, as a precaution against catching viruses. "It's really scary these days," said Edison Cosico, who is assisting Alviola. "You never know if the bat is already a carrier.

"What we're after is finding out if there are any more viruses from bats that can be transmitted to humans. We'll never know if the next one is just like COVID." The bulk of those caught are horseshoe bats known to harbour coronaviruses, including the closest known relative of the novel coronavirus.

Horseshoe bats figure in two of the scenarios of World Health Organization experts investigating the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. Host species, such as bats, usually display no symptoms of the pathogens, although they can be devastating if transmitted to humans or other animals.

Deadly viruses to have originated from bats include Ebola and other coronaviruses, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). Humans' exposure and closer interaction with wildlife meant the risk of disease transmission was now higher than ever, said bat ecologist Kirk Taray.

"By having baseline data on the nature and occurrence of the potentially zoonotic virus in bats, we can somehow predict possible outbreaks." (Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Karishma Singh)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief calls for halt to violence and abuse against Asians

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for a halt to all violence against Asians and people of Asian descent, the United Nations said.UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq on Monday said the secretary-general is profoundly concerned abou...

Hailing Britain's 'great spirit', Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the great spirit shown by Britain in tackling COVID-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyones efforts had allowed the country to start on the cautious road to easing rest...

Motor racing-Dumfries, marquess and former F1 team mate of Senna, dead at 62

Former Formula One driver and Le Mans winner Johnny Dumfries, who was a team mate to Brazilian Ayrton Senna at Lotus in 1986, has died at the age of 62, his family said on Monday. More formally known as John Colum Crichton-Stuart, the seven...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Supreme Court to consider restoring Boston Marathon bombers death sentenceThe U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the federal governments bid to reinstate Boston Marath...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021