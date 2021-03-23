Left Menu

Science News Roundup: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic

Researchers wearing headlamps and protective suits race to untangle the claws and wings of bats caught up in a big net after dark in the Philippine province of Laguna. The tiny animals are carefully placed in cloth bags to be taken away, measured, and swabbed, with details logged and saliva and fecal matter collected for analysis before they are returned to the wild.

