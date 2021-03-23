People News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell loses third bid for bail

People News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell loses third bid for bailDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.
Ghislaine Maxwell loses third bid for bail
A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's third request for bail after the British socialite had offered to renounce her British and French citizenships if she were freed. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said Maxwell remained a "significant risk of flight" and that no conditions, including her proposed $28.5 million bail package, would reasonably assure she would show up in court.

