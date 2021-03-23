Left Menu

Snowfall, landslides shut J-K highway, 300 vehicles stranded

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-03-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 12:51 IST
Snowfall, landslides shut J-K highway, 300 vehicles stranded
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday following a snowfall in the Jawahar Tunnel area and multiple landslides between Banihal and Chanderkote, officials said.

Over 300 vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the highway due to the closure.

The Jawahar Tunnel – the gateway to Kashmir – experienced snowfall this morning following which traffic was suspended between Banihal and Qazigund townships, the officials said.

They said incessant rains also lashed most parts of the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, for the third day on Tuesday, triggering landslides and shooting of stones from hillocks overlooking the highway at nearly a dozen places between Banihal and Chanderkote.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Traffic (National Highway Ramban), Parul Bhardwaj said a few hundred vehicles were stranded on the highway between Nashri and Chanderkote since Monday night.

"Despite incessant rains and the lurking threat of shooting stones, the men and machinery kept the highway open and the majority of the stranded vehicles in Ramban were cleared last night itself," he told PTI.

He said a major landslide had struck the highway overnight at Cafeteria More, while the road is also closed by debris at many places including Maroon, Monkey Morh, Panthiyal, Digdole, Sherbibi, Shabinbas.

Once the weather improves, all-out efforts would be made to ensure early restoration of the highway, the officer said.

Officials said reports of snowfall were also received from other high altitude areas including Peer Ki Gali along Mughal Road connecting the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region with Shopian in the south Kashmir.

The Mughal road was closed for traffic in December and is expected to be thrown open on completion of the snow clearance operation in the first or second week of next month, they said.

They said snowfall was also recorded in the upper reaches of Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar districts, while Jammu city was lashed by overnight rains, resulting in a drop in the temperature.

The minimum temperature in Jammu city settled at 14.9 degrees Celsius against the 16.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, a spokesman of the Meteorological department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana Ranaut brings Jayalalithaa to life in the power-packed trailer of 'Thalaivi'

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts 34th birthday, the first trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi was unveiled. The biopic is based on the life of late politician J Jayalalitha, who changed the face of politics in Tamil Nadu...

Russia reports 8,457 new COVID-19 cases, 427 deaths

Russia on Tuesday reported 8,457 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,042 in Moscow, pushing the national tally of cases to 4,474,610 since the pandemic began.The government coronavirus task force said 427 people had died in the last 24 hours, t...

In Brussels, Blinken says want to rebuild NATO, consult on Afghanistan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday pledged to rebuild and revitalise the NATO military alliance and to share American plans on any possible withdrawal from Afghanistan.Speaking on his first visit to the NATO headquarters, Bli...

Edtech Major to Impact One Million Plus Workforce Through Its B2B Offering, upGrad for Business

Becomes one of the most trusted and preferred LD partners by top companies across sectors Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India upGrad, Indias largest online higher edtech, is all set to add yet another milestone to its credit by i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021