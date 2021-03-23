Guj: 4 dead, 2 rescued in cave-in at building site in Surat

Four laborers were killed on Tuesday after soil caved in while they were engaged in building a basement wall in Surat's Mota Varachha area, said an official.

Two people were rescued from the debris and have been hospitalized, the Surat Municipal Corporation fire brigade official said.

''Six laborers were trapped after soil caved in while they were constructing a wall in the basement of a multi-story building project. Four died and two were rescued and rushed to hospital. They were working in the lower part of the basement when the mishap took place,'' said SMC's East Zone fore officer Jagdish Patel.

