Snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

Snowfall in higher reaches of KashmirPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:45 IST
The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg and some other areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Tuesday, while the plains were lashed by rains, officials said.
Gulmarg, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, recorded over six inches of fresh snowfall last night, they said.
The officials said intermittent snowfall continued at the resort on Tuesday as well.
Other areas in the higher reaches of the valley, including Sonamarg, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, and Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, also received fresh snowfall, they said.
The officials said the plains in the valley, including the summer capital Srinagar, were lashed by rains, causing waterlogging in many areas.
The Meteorological (MeT) Office said widespread moderate to heavy rain/snow is most likely to prevail on Tuesday, but significant improvement in the weather was likely to take place from Wednesday.
