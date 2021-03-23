Left Menu

Snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:45 IST
Snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg and some other areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Tuesday, while the plains were lashed by rains, officials said.

Gulmarg, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, recorded over six inches of fresh snowfall last night, they said.

The officials said intermittent snowfall continued at the resort on Tuesday as well.

Other areas in the higher reaches of the valley, including Sonamarg, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, and Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, also received fresh snowfall, they said.

The officials said the plains in the valley, including the summer capital Srinagar, were lashed by rains, causing waterlogging in many areas.

The Meteorological (MeT) Office said widespread moderate to heavy rain/snow is most likely to prevail on Tuesday, but significant improvement in the weather was likely to take place from Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mission Sagar IV INS Jalashwa arrives at Port Ehoala in Madagascar

As part of Mission Sagar - IV, Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa arrived at Port Ehoala, Madagascar on 22 March 2021. The ship will deliver a consignment of 1,000 Metric Tonne of rice and 100,000 Hydroxychloroquine tablets in response to an appeal...

Deepen trade with Turkey but ready sanctions, EU report says

The European Union should start negotiations on deeper trade ties with Turkey but be ready to impose economic sanctions if Ankara moves against the blocs interests, according to a report prepared for a summit of EU leaders this week. The of...

TN polls: Cong demands action against AIADMK city candidate

The Congress in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer seeking registration of a case against an AIADMK candidate for allegedly threatening its nominee contesting the April 6 assembly elections from a city...

Maha: Fire at cloth factory in Bhiwandi; no casualties

A fire broke out at a cloth factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district on Tuesday, but no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.The blaze erupted at the factory in Fatima Nagar at 3.45 pm, said Santosh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021