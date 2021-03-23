Strong winds bring down trees in parts of Rajasthan

Gusty winds accompanied with rainfall hit several areas of Rajasthan, causing damage at a few places, officials said on Tuesday.

Strong winds uprooted trees and electric poles at a few places including Jaisalmer on Monday night and Tuesday. The sky became overcast in the state capital and nearby region on Tuesday evening and light rains occurred. The sudden change of weather brought life to a standstill briefly in the city.

Apart from Jaipur, similar weather conditions were there at isolated pockets in Alwar, Jhunjunu, Ajmer, Pali and other areas. On Monday night, dust storm with a speed of 65 kmph hit Dholpur while the speed of winds in Alwar, Ganganagar, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Jaisalmer on Monday night was 60, 59, 55, 46 and 36 kmph. The weather conditions will normalise after Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Department.

