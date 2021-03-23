Reuters People News SummaryReuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Ghislaine Maxwell loses third bid for bail
A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's third request for bail, after the British socialite had offered to renounce her British and French citizenships if she were freed. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said Maxwell remained a "significant risk of flight" and that no conditions, including her proposed $28.5 million bail package, would reasonably assure she would show up in court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
The COVID/Brexit cocktail: UK lost market share in U.S., Germany and China - report
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar celebrate U.S. stimulus, oil at 1-year top
U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'
INSIGHT-Game of drones: Chinese giant DJI hit by U.S. tensions, staff defections
Meghan says: people in the British royal institution lied