Rains lash several parts of Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:17 IST
Rains lash several parts of Punjab

Rainfall lashed Chandigarh and several parts of Punjab on Tuesday leading to a drop in temperatures by a few notches. Chandigarh's adjoining towns of Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana also received showers, Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said.

Bathinda, Mansa, Sangrur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Rupnagar were among other places in Punjab which received rains.

According to the MeT officials, temperatures dropped by a few notches below the normal limits after the rains.

