Rains lash several parts of Punjab

Rainfall lashed Chandigarh and several parts of Punjab on Tuesday leading to a drop in temperatures by a few notches. Chandigarh's adjoining towns of Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana also received showers, Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said.

Bathinda, Mansa, Sangrur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Rupnagar were among other places in Punjab which received rains.

Advertisement

According to the MeT officials, temperatures dropped by a few notches below the normal limits after the rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)