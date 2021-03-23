Rains lash several parts of Punjab

Rains lash several parts of PunjabPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:17 IST
Rainfall lashed Chandigarh and several parts of Punjab on Tuesday leading to a drop in temperatures by a few notches. Chandigarh's adjoining towns of Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana also received showers, Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said.
Bathinda, Mansa, Sangrur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Rupnagar were among other places in Punjab which received rains.
According to the MeT officials, temperatures dropped by a few notches below the normal limits after the rains.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
