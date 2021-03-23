Left Menu

Haryana launches 'tatkal' land deed registration service

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:22 IST
The Haryana government has launched a 'tatkal' land sale deed registration service in all tehsils across the state, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner (Revenue) Sanjeev Kaushal said the provision has been made to enable an applicant to book an appointment for the deed registration on a 'tatkal' basis.

This would enable getting the sale deed registered on an urgent basis, he said in a statement.

Those wanting to make use of this service can book ‘tatkal’ appointments online for getting the deed registered, he said.

Kaushal said a 'tatkal fee' of Rs 25,000 will have to be paid by the applicants in the form of an e-challan. Such an appointment can be booked only on the day of registration from 8 am onwards.

In each tehsil, 10 slots have been reserved for ‘tatkal’ service in addition to the 100 normal appointment slots, Kaushal added.

