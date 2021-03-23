Fire rages through NY assisted living home, killing resident

Left Menu

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire swept through a suburban New York assisted living facility and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday, killing one resident and sending two firefighters and multiple residents to hospitals, officials said. A third firefighter was missing.

Flames gutted the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of New York City. It has an estimated 100 to 125 residents, but authorities were working to determine the exact number, Rockland County Fire coordinator Chris Kear said.

One resident died after being taken to a hospital, Kear said. The person's name was not immediately released. "This was a devastating loss," Kear said at a news briefing.

Rescuers searched through rubble for a firefighter who issued a mayday call while rescuing a resident from the third floor, Kear said. Other firefighters rushed to try to help their colleague, but the flames were too intense.

"The extent of the fire, the volume of fire, the conditions, were just too unbearable where firefighters went in it, and they just could not locate the firefighter, and they had to back out," he said at a later news conference.

Two other firefighters were taken to hospitals. One was released, while the other was expected to stay overnight for treatment for smoke inhalation, Kear said.

Officials believe about 20 residents were taken to hospitals, some with serious injuries, Kear said.

Other residents were taken by bus to another facility, state Trooper Steven Nevel said. About 125 firefighters from many agencies worked to get the fire under control. Investigators worked to determine the cause of the fire.

At one point, video showed the second floor collapsing as the fire burned. Kear said a whole portion of the building ultimately fell down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

