Left Menu

IMD launches Climate Data Service Portal with data of over 100 years

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Tuesday launched a Climate Data Service Portal with data of over 100 years which can be accessed by the public.The Climate Data Services Portal has been developed by IMD, Pune with user-friendly platforms for climate data management and supply to the users.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:51 IST
IMD launches Climate Data Service Portal with data of over 100 years
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday launched a Climate Data Service Portal with data of over 100 years which can be accessed by the public.

The Climate Data Services Portal has been developed by IMD, Pune with user-friendly platforms for climate data management and supply to the users. It complements fully automated climate data management processes from real-time data acquisition to expeditious data dissemination.

The IMD has meteorological data since 1900. The major components of the portal are real-time monitoring of weather observations recorded by IMD observatories, encapsulated IMD Metadata Portal, other reports and dashboards, online access to meteorological data through data supply portal.

It also has a free download facility for gridded temperature and rainfall data of India, climatological tables --- extremes and normal, information on monsoon rainfall and cyclone frequencies.

The IMD also released standard operation procedures for monitoring, forecasting and warning services of severe weather events.

SOPs were also released on a host of other services like satellite application in weather forecasting, radar application in weather forecasting, numerical weather prediction, public weather services, cyclone warning, heavy rainfall warning, thunderstorm warning, heat and cold wave warning, fog warning services, nowcasting, multi-hazard early warning system, urban meteorological, marine weather forecasting, meteorological communication and early warning dissemination, agrometeorological advisory, aviation meteorological, hydro meteorological, air quality monitoring, post event survey and forecast verification, training in operational meteorology.

IMD Director General M Mohapatra said these SOPs will prove to be very helpful to the operational forecasters and will serve as a valuable document for carrying out research activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to tighten vaccine export rules in possible blow to firms backloading supplies - source

The European Commission will on Wednesday extend EU powers to block COVID-19 vaccine exports to cover instances of companies backloading contracted quarterly supplies into the bloc, an EU official said.The move, designed to avoid even limit...

Banksy's tribute to health workers sells for record $20 million at auction

A Banksy painting showing a boy playing with a toy nurse as a superhero sold for more than 20 million on Tuesday, setting an auction record for the elusive British street artist.Game Changer, unveiled last May at University Hospital Southam...

Two teenage sisters found dead at Pilibhit village

Two teenage sisters were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Jasauli village here, police said on Tuesday.The girls, aged 17 and 19, had gone out to attend to natures call on Monday night but did not return. One of them was located...

Report: Extremist groups thrive on Facebook despite bans

A new outside report found that Facebook has allowed groups many tied to QAnon, boogaloo and militia movements to glorify violence during the 2020 election and in the weeks leading up to the deadly riots on the U.S. Capitol in January.Ava...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021