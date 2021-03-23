India Women vs SA Women 3rd T20I scoreboard

Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International between India Women and South Africa Women here on Tuesday.

South Africa Women Innings Lizelle Lee b Gayakwad 12 Anne Bosch b Gayakwad 0 Tunnicliffe b Simran 18 Laura Wolvaardt c Deepti b Radha 0 Sune Luus b Deepti 28 Nadine de Klerk b Gayakwad 9 Lara Goodall not out 25 Sinalo Jafta c Richa b Arundhati 16 Nondumiso Shangase not out 2 Extras: (w-2) 2 Total: (For 7 wkts in 20 overs) 112 Fall of Wickets: 1/6 2/15 3/16 4/40 5/63 6/71 7/98 Bowling: Arundhati Reddy 4-0-18-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-1-9-3, Radha Yadav 4-0-24-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-22-1, Simran Bahadur 3-0-29-1, Harleen Deol 1-0-10-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

