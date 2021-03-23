Mumbai: BMC engineer, worker held for bribery

Two Mumbai civic officials were arrested on Tuesday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000, an official said.

Junior Engineer Sunil Masode (24) and labourer Amar Tambe, both attached to the Building and Factory department of BMC's M East Ward, had demanded money from two people for not taking action on illegal construction, the official said.

''On the complaint of two persons who were asked to pay the bribe, we laid a trap and arrested Masode and Tambe when they accepted the bribe amount,'' he said.

