Mumbai case surge: Dharavi to get 2 COVID care centres

Mumbai case surge: Dharavi to get 2 COVID care centresPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:08 IST
Amid a rise in cases, Mumbai's civic body on Tuesday decided to set up two COVID care centres in Dharavi, one of the world's densest urban sprawls, an official said.
The 250-bed COVID care centre at Vanita Samaj Hall in the area is full, the official said.
''We plan to set up a COVID care centre in Mahim Nature Park area, where the number of beds will be 100 to start with and will be gradually scaled up to 700. The other CCC will come up in Vanmali Hall,'' the official said.
Mahim Nature Park, however, has a teeming snake population and this may be a cause for concern, he added.
The official said another hurdle they are facing this year is that schools will not be available to convert into CCCs as exams in offline mode are scheduled across the state, and community halls are located in residential areas, where lack of isolation may be an issue.
