Left Menu

Mumbai case surge: Dharavi to get 2 COVID care centres

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:08 IST
Mumbai case surge: Dharavi to get 2 COVID care centres
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid a rise in cases, Mumbai's civic body on Tuesday decided to set up two COVID care centres in Dharavi, one of the world's densest urban sprawls, an official said.

The 250-bed COVID care centre at Vanita Samaj Hall in the area is full, the official said.

''We plan to set up a COVID care centre in Mahim Nature Park area, where the number of beds will be 100 to start with and will be gradually scaled up to 700. The other CCC will come up in Vanmali Hall,'' the official said.

Mahim Nature Park, however, has a teeming snake population and this may be a cause for concern, he added.

The official said another hurdle they are facing this year is that schools will not be available to convert into CCCs as exams in offline mode are scheduled across the state, and community halls are located in residential areas, where lack of isolation may be an issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden nominee Power moves toward confirmation to lead USAID

Samantha Power, President Joe Bidens choice to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development, eased toward confirmation on Tuesday at a calm hearing where she described foreign aid as an essential tool in counteracting China.China is u...

International cricket is pressure, I know how to handle it: Dhawan

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who hit a match-winning 98 in the first ODI against England after warming the bench for the major part of the T20 series, on Tuesday said international cricket is all about pressure and as an experienced player ...

India part of regional, international process for peace in Afghanistan: Foreign Minister Atmar

India is part of the regional and international consensus building process on bringing peace to Afghanistan and Kabul is seeking a greater role for New Delhi for it, visiting Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said on Tuesday.At ...

Canada recommends AstraZeneca vaccine despite U.S. criticism of trial data

Canada on Tuesday said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and will continue to be recommended for use despite criticism from U.S. health officials of the drugmakers analysis of the shots efficacy, health officials said. The message is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021