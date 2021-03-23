Left Menu

Animal research facility opens at JNU

This facility will be useful to serve the ongoing research projects involving pre-clinical animal models at JNU, it said.The lab will also be beneficial in collaborative research projects at JNU.JNU has developed this state-of-the-art animal research facility which will enhance the quality and spectrum of investigations in the area of biomedical research at JNU.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:27 IST
Animal research facility opens at JNU
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A new ''state-of-the-art'' animal research facility was inaugurated at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the university, the facility is supported by the National Facility project from the Drugs & Pharmaceutical Research Programme (DPRP), Department of Science and Technology.

''This facility has been developed by M/s Labinnovision in order to meet the requirement of advanced research utilizing athymic/immunocompromised mice and transgenic animals. This facility will be useful to serve the ongoing research projects involving pre-clinical animal models at JNU,'' it said.

The lab will also be beneficial in collaborative research projects at JNU.

''JNU has developed this state-of-the-art animal research facility which will enhance the quality and spectrum of investigations in the area of biomedical research at JNU. It will further provide training and exposure on how to handle and ethically use the valuable laboratory animals to research scholars and young scientists working in various areas of life sciences and systems medicine,'' vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in U.S. extradition

A Canadian judge has rejected Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous request to add more evidence in her U.S. extradition case, according to a ruling released on Monday. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in Dec...

3 Russian bomber pilots killed by ejection system glitch

Three members of a Russian bombers air crew died Tuesday when their ejection seats accidentally activated during preflight checks, the military said. The Russian Defense Ministry said the incident happened at an airbase in the Kaluga region...

Soccer-Canada ready to take first steps on long road to World Cup

Bayern Munichs Alphonso Davies is the stand-out talent in a Canada squad that takes its first steps on the long road to the 2022 Qatar World Cup this week with CONCACAF region qualifying games against Bermuda and Cayman Islands. Assembling ...

Dutch curfew, curbs extended as coronavirus infections surge

A nationwide curfew and other curbs aimed at containing the coronavirus in the Netherlands will be extended by three weeks until late April, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday. Rising numbers of infections and hospital admissio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021