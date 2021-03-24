Strong winds bring down trees, electric in parts of Rajasthan; farmers suffer losses

Left Menu

Gusty winds accompanied with rainfall hit several areas of Rajasthan, causing damage at a few places, officials said on Tuesday.Chief minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with officials and directed them to conduct a special Girdawari assessment of the losses due to hailstorm and rainfall.Farmers have suffered losses due to the rains, the officials said.Strong winds uprooted trees and electric poles at a few places including Jaisalmer on Monday night and Tuesday.

Gusty winds accompanied with rainfall hit several areas of Rajasthan, causing damage at a few places, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with officials and directed them to conduct a special 'Girdawari' (assessment) of the losses due to hailstorm and rainfall.

Farmers have suffered losses due to the rains, the officials said.

Strong winds uprooted trees and electric poles at a few places including Jaisalmer on Monday night and Tuesday. The sky became overcast in the state capital and nearby region on Tuesday evening and light rains occurred. Apart from Jaipur, similar weather conditions were witnessed at isolated pockets in Alwar, Jhunjunu, Ajmer, Pali and other areas, the officials said. On Monday night, dust storm with a speed of 65 kmph hit Dholpur while the speed of winds in Alwar, Ganganagar, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Jaisalmer on Monday night was 60, 59, 55, 46 and 36 kmph. Looking at the situation, the chief minister held a meeting with officials and directed them to conduct the special girdawari, according to an official release. Revenue secretary Anand Kumar said that there was primary information about the losses from Jaisalmer, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur districts. The weather conditions will normalise after Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Department.

