Left Menu

Horses isolated by Australian floods receive golden deliveries of hay

When a barge laden with hay approached a semi-submerged rural property in Sydney's outer suburbs on Wednesday, the horses didn't wait for it to be unloaded, crowding around to munch on it straight off the boat. The golden delivery is one of many going to Australia's flood-affected rural properties - often delivered by neighbors and friends - isolated by the worst deluge recorded in the country's east in more than half a century.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 24-03-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 11:58 IST
Horses isolated by Australian floods receive golden deliveries of hay
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

When a barge laden with hay approached a semi-submerged rural property in Sydney's outer suburbs on Wednesday, the horses didn't wait for it to be unloaded, crowding around to munch on it straight off the boat.

The golden delivery is one of many going to Australia's flood-affected rural properties - often delivered by neighbors and friends - isolated by the worst deluge recorded in the country's east in more than half a century. Deanne Thompson said the horses had been shifted to higher ground since the rain started to fall last week, and though there was plenty of grass, the horses preferred the hay.

"This is insane," she told Reuters from the family property in the outer Sydney suburb of Lower Portland, holding her son Rider with blond curls on one hip. "We've been hoping that the house is going to withhold and it has, so we are very, very fortunate, unlike some, but all the creature comforts are all gone."

Located near the Hawkesbury River, a major catchment that surrounds Australia's most populated city of Sydney, the Thompson home is still standing, although road access has been cut. While wet weather conditions eased on Wednesday, rivers are still bulging and dams overflowing, causing floodwaters in many areas to keep rising.

Homes have been submerged, livestock swept away and crops inundated on a large scale. There have also been many animal rescues, with watercraft used to move dogs, cattle, and even an emu, to safer ground. "This is when the community comes together and we all look after each other and help each other out the best we can," said Thompson of her neighbors who delivered the hay.

"I just wish I could offer a hot shower for everybody," she said with a laugh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland will likely report over 29,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday - official

Poland will likely report over 29,000 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the prime ministers top aide Michal Dworczyk said.We are waiting for the final data but all indications are that we will have over 29,000 new infections, Dworcz...

UAE finance minister and Dubai deputy ruler, Sheikh Hamdan, dies

The United Arab Emirates finance minister and the deputy ruler of the emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has died, Dubais ruler said on Twitter on Wednesday.Sheikh Hamdan, aged 75, was the brother of the current ruler of...

ANALYSIS-Locked-down Europe: cash to spend, nowhere to spend it

Only a few weeks ago, many European countries were hoping their more affluent citizens would by now have started spending nest eggs built up during the pandemic to trigger a consumer-led recovery in the regions economy. But with the spread ...

BJP leaders ask Maha governor to seek status report from govt

A delegation of BJP leaders on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and urged him to seek a status report from state chief secretary on the law and order situation.Speaking to reporters, Leader of O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021