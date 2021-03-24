Left Menu

Trapped Sydney driver becomes first flood disaster fatality

The body has yet to be formally identified. While rain has eased across New South Wales state, the flooding emergency continued with rising river levels. Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed the Parliament's condolences to the family of the man who died at Glenorie.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 24-03-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 12:05 IST
Trapped Sydney driver becomes first flood disaster fatality
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A motorist trapped in a car in Sydney on Wednesday became the first fatality of the Australian east coast floods.

The car was trapped in floodwater in northwest Sydney at dawn and emergency services recovered the car with a body inside early afternoon, officials said. The body has yet to be formally identified.

While rain has eased across New South Wales state, the flooding emergency continued with rising river levels.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed the Parliament's condolences to the family of the man who died at Glenorie. Morrison said his own policeman father had taken their family camping near Glenorie every Easter.

Morrison reflected on the state's recent struggles. Years of drought across most of the state culminated in catastrophic wildfires last Southern Hemisphere summer. The fires were followed by the pandemic and now record floods.

"This is a terribly sad day for that family," Morrison told Parliament. "We have seen so much over the course of the past year and more as this country has battled so many things -- floods, fires, viruses, drought, and now these floods again." Emergency services have made hundreds of rescues since the flood emergency in Australia's most populous state began last week.

A flotilla of boats was delivering crucial supplies to isolated communities on the flooded Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney and ferrying stranded residents to safety.

Morrison took a flight over Hawkesbury to survey the damage early Wednesday.

"The expanse of water that went right across that region was quite devastating to see and to see the homes, only their roofs and those of our sheds," Morrison said.

Cabinet Minister Peter Dutton said more than 700 defense personnel would soon be deployed as the floods recede to help people return to their homes and businesses as quickly as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland will likely report over 29,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday - official

Poland will likely report over 29,000 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the prime ministers top aide Michal Dworczyk said.We are waiting for the final data but all indications are that we will have over 29,000 new infections, Dworcz...

UAE finance minister and Dubai deputy ruler, Sheikh Hamdan, dies

The United Arab Emirates finance minister and the deputy ruler of the emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has died, Dubais ruler said on Twitter on Wednesday.Sheikh Hamdan, aged 75, was the brother of the current ruler of...

ANALYSIS-Locked-down Europe: cash to spend, nowhere to spend it

Only a few weeks ago, many European countries were hoping their more affluent citizens would by now have started spending nest eggs built up during the pandemic to trigger a consumer-led recovery in the regions economy. But with the spread ...

BJP leaders ask Maha governor to seek status report from govt

A delegation of BJP leaders on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and urged him to seek a status report from state chief secretary on the law and order situation.Speaking to reporters, Leader of O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021