Snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir, rain in plains

Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, including the famous tourist destination of Gulmarg, received fresh snowfall on Wednesday, while the plains were lashed by rains, officials said.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded over one foot of fresh snowfall on Tuesday night, the officials said.

They said intermittent snowfall continued in Gulmarg on Wednesday morning.

Other areas in the higher reaches of the valley, including Sonamarg, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, and Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, also received fresh snowfall, they added.

In the Bandipora district of north Kashmir, Gurez and Razdhan Pass recorded nine and 19 inches of snow, respectively.

According to the officials, in Kupwara district, also in the north, Sadhna Top and Z-Gali recorded about one foot of fresh snow, while about six inches were recorded in other areas in Karnah and Keran.

The officials said the plains in the valley, including the summer capital Srinagar, were lashed by rains, which continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, causing water-logging in many areas.

The Meteorological Department said while the current system of widespread moderate to heavy rain or snow is likely to continue, there will be a significant improvement in the weather later in the day.

