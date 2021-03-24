Left Menu

Snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir, rain in plains

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-03-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 14:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, including the famous tourist destination of Gulmarg, received fresh snowfall on Wednesday, while the plains were lashed by rains, officials said.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded over one foot of fresh snowfall on Tuesday night, the officials said.

They said intermittent snowfall continued in Gulmarg on Wednesday morning.

Other areas in the higher reaches of the valley, including Sonamarg, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, and Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, also received fresh snowfall, they added.

In the Bandipora district of north Kashmir, Gurez and Razdhan Pass recorded nine and 19 inches of snow, respectively.

According to the officials, in Kupwara district, also in the north, Sadhna Top and Z-Gali recorded about one foot of fresh snow, while about six inches were recorded in other areas in Karnah and Keran.

The officials said the plains in the valley, including the summer capital Srinagar, were lashed by rains, which continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, causing water-logging in many areas.

The Meteorological Department said while the current system of widespread moderate to heavy rain or snow is likely to continue, there will be a significant improvement in the weather later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

