Adani Transport wins Rs 1,040 cr highway contract from NHAI in Telangana

Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL) on Wednesday said it has won a Rs 1039.90 crore highway project from NHAI in Telangana.

''We are pleased to inform you that ARTL has received a letter of award (LOA) for ...four laning of NH-365A from Kodad to Khammam in the State of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM),'' the company said in a BSE filing.

The bid cost of the project is Rs 1,039.90 crore, which it added. The construction period of the project is two years, while the operation period is 15 years, it noted. ARTL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), part of Adani Group.

The company said it will continue to evaluate and bid for attractive opportunities in the transport sector, which generates value for the stakeholders.

With this project award, Adani Group will have a total of eight NHAI road projects under HAM and Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Gujarat, it added.

