Left Menu

Olympics-'Once in a lifetime': Torch bearers look forward to relay start

It forced Arakawa, who was 7 when the disaster struck, to evacuate with her family for five years to the distant islands of Okinawa and the capital, Tokyo. "I have been hoping to do this as it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Arakawa told Reuters at her high school.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:40 IST
Olympics-'Once in a lifetime': Torch bearers look forward to relay start
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Masao Hashimoto has dreamed of holding an Olympic torch since 1964, the first time Tokyo hosted the Olympics when he ran behind the torchbearers. Rena Arakawa wants to say thanks for help after the 2011 nuclear disaster forced her from her home.

On Thursday, their dreams will come true. They will be runners on the first day of the Olympic Torch relay, postponed for a year along with the Summer Games - a delay unprecedented in Olympic history forced on organizers by the global pandemic.

The four-month relay involves 10,000 runners and takes the torch across Japan's 47 prefectures. It kicks off from Fukushima prefecture, where the tsunami 10 years ago crippled a nuclear plant and forced thousands to flee, including both Hashimoto, 71, and Arakawa, 17. Many have yet to return. "'I did it!' That's what I felt," Hashimoto told Reuters, describing his feelings when chosen more than a year ago to bear the torch in the city of Iwaki.

"'Am I really worthy of doing it?' That's what I felt as well." In 1964, when Japan became the first Asian nation to host the Olympics, Hashimoto was a baseball-playing junior high school student and one of a select few chosen to run with the torchbearers, holding the Olympic flag.

"Truth be told, I wanted to hold that torch. But only six people from our school were even chosen to run, so I was delighted and it gave me a good memory to cherish," he said. A marathon runner who began at 61, Hashimoto looks younger than his age. He has run about 200 km a month in preparation for the relay, even though - like other runners - his stint is only 200 meters long.

Arakawa is also a runner, competing in the 3,000-metre race for her high school in Hirono, one of the towns worst affected by the nuclear accident. It forced Arakawa, who was 7 when the disaster struck, to evacuate with her family for five years to the distant islands of Okinawa and the capital, Tokyo.

"I have been hoping to do this as it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Arakawa told Reuters at her high school. "Also, I want to convey my appreciation to people who supported me in Okinawa and Tokyo when I was evacuating and moving around after the earthquake."

As with many in Fukushima, the nuclear accident remains on her mind. She hopes to become a teacher outside of the prefecture, so she can convey to children what happened after the disaster. But ultimately, she will come home. A recent survey by the Asahi Shimbun daily showed that one-third of those polled believed the Olympics should be canceled, and Arakawa said she had worried about the torch relay - particularly in December when COVID-19 cases in Japan surged.

"But still, I wanted to do this," she added, admitting that she was tense on the eve of the big day. Hashimoto said he would take special care.

"I'll go easy on my drinking tonight," he said, with a broad grin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Enough supplies of COVID-19 vaccines for inoculation of those aged 45 years and above from April 1: Union Health Ministry.

Enough supplies of COVID-19 vaccines for inoculation of those aged 45 years and above from April 1 Union Health Ministry....

Escorts to increase tractor prices from April

Escorts Agri Machinery EAM, a division of Escorts Ltd, on Wednesday said it will increase tractor prices with effect from next month.There has been a steady rise in commodity prices necessitating a price hike to offset the impact of the inf...

R.K. Singh launches GRAM UJALA programme in Varanasi

Shri R.K. Singh, the Union Minister of State IC for Power New and Renewable Energy, launched the GRAM UJALA programme today in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Under this program Convergence Energy Services Limited CESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary ...

EU shouldn't be 'useful idiot' in global vaccine battle - French official

The European Union shouldnt be the useful idiot of the COVID-19 pandemic by exporting vaccines while other countries keep supplies for themselves, a French official said on Wednesday, backing plans for tougher rules on vaccine exports.Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021