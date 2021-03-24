Left Menu

NHAI to develop over 600 wayside amenities in 5 yrs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:44 IST
National Highways Authority of India logo (Photo: Twitter)

The NHAI on Wednesday said it will develop more than 600 world-class wayside amenities for commuters along national highways in the next five years.

As per the plan, wayside amenities will be developed every 30-50 km on current and upcoming highways and expressways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said.

''In a major move to improve the commuting experience on National Highways for both passengers and truckers, the NHAI will develop world-class 'Wayside Amenities' at more than 600 locations across 22 states along the National Highways in the next five years, out of which 130 is targeted for development in 2021-22,'' NHAI said in a statement.

It said it has already invited bids to develop 120 such wayside amenities.

The amenities will include numerous facilities for passengers such as fuel stations, electric charging facilities, food courts, retail shops, bank ATMs, toilets with shower facility, children play areas, clinics, village haat for local handicrafts, among others.

''Keeping in view the specific requirements of truckers, separate 'Truckers Blocks' will be developed at large amenities that will include Truck and Trailer Parking, Auto Workshop, Truckers Dormitory, Cooking and Washing area, Toilets with shower, Medical Clinic, Dhaba, Retail shops, etc,'' the statement said.

The facilities such as electric charging stations will help in promoting the use of electric vehicles, thus reducing pollution, it said.

The amenities will also promote the local economy by generating employment opportunities and help local people to market their unique produce/ handicrafts at village hats.

NHAI will develop these wayside amenities across the country with a combined area of over 3,000 hectares.

These will offer huge opportunities for investors, developers, operators, and retailers.

Currently, NHAI is offering wayside amenities on the Public-Private Partnership model for development and operation on existing highways.

''All upcoming greenfield/brownfield National Highway projects will be provisioned to have wayside amenities and logistic parks. NHAI has started Land identification and monetization plan for development and real estate consultants have been engaged for designing of the amenities after studying the local suitability,'' the statement said.

