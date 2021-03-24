U'khand glacial disaster: Death toll rises to 77 with recovery of one more body in Raini village
More than a month after the glacial disaster in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, one more body was recovered on Wednesday from the avalanche-hit Raini village taking the death toll in the tragedy to 77, official sources said.The body is that of a woman and its yet to be identified, official sources said here.In Raini village, three-four women had gone missing after the tragedy that occurred on February 7.PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:38 IST
More than a month after the glacial disaster in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, one more body was recovered on Wednesday from the avalanche-hit Raini village taking the death toll in the tragedy to 77, official sources said.
The body is that of a woman and it's yet to be identified, official sources said here.
In Raini village, three-four women had gone missing after the tragedy that occurred on February 7. It is the first woman victim's body to have been found from the affected village, they said.
So far, 77 bodies and 35 human body parts have been recovered from different places hit by the disaster, it said. Till now, 44 bodies and one human body part have been identified.
The DNA samples of bodies that have remain unidentified are being preserved, they said.
After the disaster hit the region, 205 people were reported missing.
The Rishiganga hydel project at Raini and Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project at Tapovan were the worst hit by the tragedy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tapovan
- Raini village
- Raini
- Chamoli
- Rishiganga
- Tapovan-Vishnugad
ALSO READ
Emergency response team being put through paces at training course
J-K: DDC members boycott training prog; stages protest for better status
Parijat Industries releases Crop Protection Training Manual in 11 Indian languages
We will make Yoga mass movement in Delhi, arrange for free Yoga training: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Lenovo to invest Rs 25 lakh in training 100 woman students in Mumbai