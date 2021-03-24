Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:32 IST
Business briefs

Leading cement producers ACC Ltd has on Wednesday launched its global green concrete “ECOPact” in Punjab and Delhi NCR Region to enable carbon-neutral construction.

ECOPact has expanded its presence to six cities in India including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai to enable sustainable construction, ACC said in a statement.

The company now has an ambitious plan to launch ECOPact in the Eastern Region in the next few weeks, it added.

Commenting on the development ACC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sridhar Balakrishnan said: ''ECOPact enhances our sustainable products offerings for the construction industry. With our ECOPact products, we want to give our customers a choice to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the entire building.” ***** Kirloskar Brothers selected as primary pump provider for Mettur Surplus Water Scheme project in Tamil Nadu *Leading pump manufacturing company Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) on Wednesday said it has been associated with the Mettur Surplus Water Scheme inaugurated recently by Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, E K Palaniswami.

For this mega project, KBL has supplied Vertical Turbine (VT) pumps and commissioned the relevant pump houses.

The surplus water scheme is expected to fill water bodies in dry parts of the Salem district, facilitating better use of water for agriculture and drinking.

The scheme is expected to bring around 4,238 acres of agricultural land under irrigation.

***** Discovery's sports channels Eurosport, Eurosport HD India bag broadcasting rights for FIFA friendly matches of team India *Eurosport and Eurosport HD, the sports channels from the house of Discovery, have bagged the broadcasting rights for the upcoming FIFA friendly matches of team India.

The Indian National Team, which is currently in the United Arab Emirates, will be playing 2 matches in the upcoming FIFA international friendlies on March 25 and March 29, where they take on Oman and the host country of UAE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

