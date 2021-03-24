Left Menu

Seating assignments on airplanes can reduce spread of COVID-19, finds research

COVID-19 has been shown to spread on aeroplanes by infected passengers, so minimising the risk of secondary infections aboard aircraft may save lives. New research uses two models to help solve the aeroplane seating assignment problem (ASAP).

ANI | Maryland | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:21 IST
Seating assignments on airplanes can reduce spread of COVID-19, finds research
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

COVID-19 has been shown to spread on aeroplanes by infected passengers, so minimising the risk of secondary infections aboard aircraft may save lives. New research uses two models to help solve the aeroplane seating assignment problem (ASAP). The models can lower the transmission risk of COVID-19 more so than the strategy of blocking the middle seats, given the same number of passengers. The results of the study were published in the INFORMS journal Service Science.

"Blocking the middle seat on an aeroplane may provide limited benefit in reducing the risk of transmission of COVID-19. Rather, other health protocols are better supported at preventing the transmission of the virus," said Sheldon Jacobson, Founder Professor of computer science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The study, "Airplane Seating Assignment Problem," was conducted by Jacobson, John Pavlik and Ian Ludden, all from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, alongside Edward Sewell from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

The researchers introduce two variations of a seating assignment model to optimize how each plane should seat passengers depending on the plane's size and how seats are distributed on the aircraft. The two models are called vertex packing risk minimization (VPR) and risk-constrained vertex packing (RCV). To determine which to use to solve ASAP, you match the specific aeroplane being filled using the best-known disease transmission risks, then solve the instance to generate an optimal seating solution.

"Every seat on the aeroplane corresponds to a single vertex in the graph. Edges between vertices represent the risk of transmitting disease between each pair of seats. If either seat in a pair is empty, then there is no risk of transmitting disease, and hence VPR and RCV are closely related to the vertex packing problem," continued Jacobson. "Given an undirected graph modelling an aeroplane seating assignment problem instance with appropriate risks on the edges, the solution to VPR is an optimal configuration of seats to minimize the risk of transmission for a fixed number of passengers on the airplane. Similarly, the solution to RCV is the maximum number of passengers and corresponding seat configuration given a maximum acceptable total risk of transmission." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senate Republicans fail to label migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border a crisis

U.S. Senate Republicans, seeking to pressure President Joe Biden on immigration, failed on Wednesday to pass a measure labeling a recent surge in migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border a crisis. The motion, by Senator James Inhofe, was blocked ...

Soccer-Mancini expects N.Ireland to provide Italy's biggest test in three-match run

Italy manager Roberto Mancini expects a typically British Northern Ireland team to cause his side problems when they kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday, four months after their last game. The Azzurri begin their bid to...

Cong demands probe into charges of corruption, morality made against BJP leaders in Bengal

The Congress on Wednesday demanded a probe into charges of corruption and morality made against BJP leaders in West Bengal in a purported audio clip which has gone viral on social media and questioned the silence of top BJP leaders.Congress...

Armed groups attack Mozambique town closest to gas projects - sources

Armed groups on Wednesday attacked the northern Mozambique town closest to gas projects worth some 60 billion, two sources told Reuters, striking ever closer to developments that have already stalled due to security problems. The attack on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021