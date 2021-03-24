Left Menu

5 States account for 77.44 pc of new COVID-19 cases: Union Health Ministry

Five States of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are reporting a surge in the new COVID-19 cases and together they account for 77.44 per cent of the new cases, as per the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Five States of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are reporting a surge in the new COVID-19 cases and together they account for 77.44 per cent of the new cases, as per the Union Health Ministry. "47,262 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the country," informed the release by the Union Health Ministry.

Six states (above 5 states and Tamil Nadu) cumulatively account for 81.65 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases followed by Punjab and Karnataka. Maharashtra reported 31,855 new COVID-19 cases, 15098 discharges, and 95 deaths on Wednesday, as per the State Health Department.

Punjab reported 2634 new COVID-19 cases, 1455 recoveries, and 39 deaths today. Tamil Nadu reported 1636 new COVID-19 cases, 1023 recoveries, and 12 deaths today.

Delhi reported 1254 new COVID-19 cases, 769 recoveries, and 6 deaths, as per the Delhi Health Department. Haryana reported 981 new COVID-19 cases, 379 recoveries, and 6 deaths today, as per the State Government.

Himachal Pradesh reports 266 new COVID-19 cases and 65 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry informed today: "The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) is a grouping of 10 National Laboratories that was established by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India on December 25, 2020. INSACOG is since then carrying out genomic sequencing and analysis of circulating COVID-19 viruses, and correlating epidemiological trends with genomic variants. Genomic variants of various viruses are a natural phenomenon and are found in almost all countries."

"Since INSACOG initiated its work, 771 variants of concerns (VOCs) have been detected in a total of 10787 positive samples shared by States/UTs. These include 736 samples positive for viruses of the UK (B.1.1.7) lineage. 34 samples were found positive for viruses of the South African (B.1.351) lineage. 1 sample was found positive for viruses of the Brazilian (P.1) lineage. The samples with these VOCs have been identified in 18 States of the country."the ministry's release added. On March 19, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, while speaking in Lok Sabha, said no one should have any doubts about the COVID-19 vaccines. He also urged everyone to take the vaccine doses without fear. (ANI)

