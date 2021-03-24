Left Menu

Four cubs of dead tigress located in UP's Pilibhit; will be sent to Lucknow Zoo

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:35 IST
Four cubs of dead tigress located in UP's Pilibhit; will be sent to Lucknow Zoo

Four cubs of a tigress, which died a few days ago, have been located here, forest officials said here on Wednesday.

Around 25 cameras were used to trace the missing cubs, they said.

Field Director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Javed Akhtar on Wednesday said after the death of the tigress, a search was launched to trace the cubs.

On Tuesday, the location of the cubs was found, and on Wednesday, they were caught. After medical examination, the cubs were found to be fit. They are being sent to the Lucknow Zoo, Akhtar said.

The body of tigress was found in Mala range on March 14.

Finding the cubs and saving them was a challenge for the forest officials, Akhtar said.

The age of the cubs is said to be in around two and a half months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Less than 10 pc railway stations have CCTV cameras: Railways in Parliament

The railways has installed closed circuit television CCTV cameras at 686 stations across the country, Union minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament on Wednesday, indicating that it has such coverage in less than 10 per cent of the 7,349 r...

No science to back blanket ban on trans women in sport: study

By Rachel Savage LONDON, March 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Each sport should decide for itself how to fairly regulate transgender women competing in womens sport, rather than follow the blanket bans proposed in dozens of U.S. states, sp...

Brazil set to pass 300,000 deaths as Bolsonaro pledges more COVID-19 coordination

Brazil is set to pass 300,000 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, as President Jair Bolsonaro faces growing pressure to take the snowballing outbreak more seriously, slow its spread and ramp up the countrys vaccination drive. Latin Americas bigge...

Amid setbacks, prosecutors abandon some claims in U.S. Capitol riot cases

Prosecutors made some serious claims after the deadly U.S. Capitol attack, saying they had evidence rioters planned to kill elected officials, suggesting a Virginia man at the building received directives to gas lawmakers, and accusing anot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021