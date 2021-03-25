Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Musk says SpaceX to land Starship rockets on Mars well before 2030; Russia has begun spaceplane project, says Soviet shuttle designer and more

Russia has begun spaceplane project, says Soviet shuttle designer Russia is developing a reusable spaceplane, a subsidiary of the Kalashnikov conglomerate said on Wednesday, in Russia's first such project since the late Soviet Union's ill-fated Buran space shuttle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 02:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Musk says SpaceX to land Starship rockets on Mars well before 2030; Russia has begun spaceplane project, says Soviet shuttle designer and more
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Maya ruins in Belize offer peek at ancient wealth inequality

An examination of numerous houses excavated at two sites in southern Belize is providing insight into gaping wealth inequality in ancient Maya cities - a disparity that researchers believe was closely linked to despotic leadership. Archaeologists on Wednesday said they studied remains of 180 homes in the medium-sized city of Uxbenká and 93 homes in the smaller nearby city of Ix Kuku'il, which both flourished during the so-called Classic Maya period from roughly 250 to 900 AD.

Musk says SpaceX to land Starship rockets on Mars well before 2030

Elon Musk's SpaceX will be landing its Starship rockets on Mars well before 2030, the billionaire entrepreneur said in a tweet on Tuesday. The private space company had raised about $850 million in equity financing in February even as a prototype of its Starship rocket exploded during a landing attempt after a high-altitude test launch.

Russia has begun spaceplane project, says Soviet shuttle designer

Russia is developing a reusable spaceplane, a subsidiary of the Kalashnikov conglomerate said on Wednesday, in Russia's first such project since the late Soviet Union's ill-fated Buran space shuttle. A full-size model of the plane was presented at a closed pavilion during a Russian military forum last year and the project is now under development, said the general director of the Molniya research-to-production facility.

Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic

Researchers wearing headlamps and protective suits race to untangle the claws and wings of bats caught up in a big net after dark in the Philippine province of Laguna. The tiny animals are carefully placed in cloth bags to be taken away, measured and swabbed, with details logged and saliva and faecal matter collected for analysis before they are returned to the wild.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Lovric strikes as Slovenia stun Croatia

Slovenia celebrated a 1-0 home win over more heralded neighbours Croatia in their opening 2022 World Cup Group H qualifier on Wednesday after Sandi Lovric struck in the 15th minute to sink the 2018 tournament runners-up.Midfielder Lovric be...

Motor racing-Rights groups call on F1 to probe Bahrain abuse allegations

Sixty British parliamentarians joined campaigners on Wednesday in urging Formula One to commission an independent inquiry into the human rights impact of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Rights groups said in an open letter to chief executive Stefan...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States crossed 30 million coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, while the European Union tightened its oversight of coronavirus vaccine exports. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 MacroVitals ...

Police: Armed man arrested inside Atlanta grocery store

Police have arrested a man who walked into an Atlanta grocery store with five guns and body armour, just days after a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 130 p.m. on Wednesday to the At...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021