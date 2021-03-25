Left Menu

Russia has begun spaceplane project, says Soviet shuttle designer Russia is developing a reusable spaceplane, a subsidiary of the Kalashnikov conglomerate said on Wednesday, in Russia's first such project since the late Soviet Union's ill-fated Buran space shuttle.

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Maya ruins in Belize offer peek at ancient wealth inequality

An examination of numerous houses excavated at two sites in southern Belize is providing insight into gaping wealth inequality in ancient Maya cities - a disparity that researchers believe was closely linked to despotic leadership. Archaeologists on Wednesday said they studied remains of 180 homes in the medium-sized city of Uxbenká and 93 homes in the smaller nearby city of Ix Kuku'il, which both flourished during the so-called Classic Maya period from roughly 250 to 900 AD. Musk says SpaceX to land Starship rockets on Mars well before 2030

Elon Musk's SpaceX will be landing its Starship rockets on Mars well before 2030, the billionaire entrepreneur said in a tweet on Tuesday. The private space company had raised about $850 million in equity financing in February even as a prototype of its Starship rocket exploded during a landing attempt after a high-altitude test launch. Russia has begun spaceplane project, says Soviet shuttle designer

Russia is developing a reusable spaceplane, a subsidiary of the Kalashnikov conglomerate said on Wednesday, in Russia's first such project since the late Soviet Union's ill-fated Buran space shuttle. A full-size model of the plane was presented at a closed pavilion during a Russian military forum last year and the project is now under development, said the general director of the Molniya research-to-production facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

