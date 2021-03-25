Left Menu

Par passes bill to set up National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 13:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to set up the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) to fund infrastructure projects in India.

The Rajya Sabha passed the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) Bill 2021 by voice vote on Thursday.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on March 23, 2021.

The bill seeks to establish the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development to support the development of long-term non-recourse infrastructure financing in India including the development of the bonds and derivatives markets necessary for infrastructure financing and to carry on the business of financing infrastructure and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The DFI (Development Finance Institution), called the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), will be answerable to Parliament.

Replying to the bill in the House, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained that the five years' tax break to the DFI or NaBFID is given so that more funds flow to it.

