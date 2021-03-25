Left Menu

Climate change set to drive more deadly heat in South Asia

Deadly heatwaves in South Asia are likely to become more common in the future, with the region's exposure to lethal heat stress potentially nearly tripling if global warming isn't curbed, researchers said. But the threat could be halved if the world meets a goal set under the Paris Agreement on climate change to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times, researchers said in a study published this week by the American Geophysical Union, an international scientific association.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:46 IST
Climate change set to drive more deadly heat in South Asia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Deadly heatwaves in South Asia are likely to become more common in the future, with the region's exposure to lethal heat stress potentially nearly tripling if global warming isn't curbed, researchers said.

But the threat could be halved if the world meets a goal set under the Paris Agreement on climate change to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times, researchers said in a study published this week by the American Geophysical Union, an international scientific association. "The future looks bad for South Asia, but the worst can be avoided by containing warming to as low as possible," Moetasim Ashfaq, a climate scientist at the U.S.-based Oak Ridge National Laboratory, said in a statement.

Still, with global temperatures already having risen more than 1C, "the need for adaptation over South Asia is today, not in the future. It's not a choice anymore," said Ashfaq, the study's author. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said global climate-heating emissions must fall by about 45% by 2030, compared to 2010 levels, to limit warming to below 2C, the higher temperature goal in the Paris Agreement.

But updated plans to reduce emissions, submitted by at least 75 nations ahead of planned COP26 U.N. climate talks in November, barely made a dent in the huge cuts needed to meet the global climate goals a U.N. report said last month. The new study used climate simulations and projected population growth to estimate the number of people who could experience dangerous levels of heat stress at warming levels of 1.5C and 2C.

It looked at the predicted "wet bulb temperature", which accounts for humidity and temperature and aims to more accurately reflects what people experience on a hot day. Health experts and scientists say that at a wet-bulb temperature of 32C labor becomes unsafe and at 35C the body can no longer cool itself.

If warming hits 2C, the number of South Asians exposed to unsafe temperatures could rise two-fold, and nearly three times as many people could face lethal heat, the study said. In a region home to a quarter of the world's population that could have a big impact on the ability of workers to produce crops in breadbasket regions such as West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh in India and Punjab and Sindh in Pakistan, study authors said.

Workers in increasingly steamy cities such as Karachi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Peshawar could also be affected, particularly as many do not have access to air conditioning, the study noted. Pakistan and India already experience deadly heatwaves, with one in 2015 causing about 3,500 deaths, the study noted.

As temperatures rise as a result of climate change, "a policy framework is...needed to fight against heat stress and heat wave-related problems," said T.V. Lakshmi Kumar, an atmospheric scientist at India's SRM Institute of Science and Technology, who was not involved in the study.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 Sisonke vaccination roll-out programme extended to 54 sites

The COVID-19 Sisonke vaccination roll-out programme has been extended to 54 vaccine sites across the country, Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, announced on Thursday. Briefing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet ...

Tourist numbers at Rann Utsav hit due to outbreak: Guj govt

Tourist footfalls in the renowned Rann Utsav in Gujarats Kutch region fell by over half in 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, the state Assembly was informed on Thursday.Tourism Minister Jawahar Chavda said, in a written reply to a questio...

Baltics extend travel ban to 118 more Belarus officials

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania imposed travel bans on 118 more Belarus officials on Thursday for their alleged role in the disputed 2020 presidential elections and the crackdown that followed. President Alexander Lukashenko said he won the A...

CRPF officer killed in militant attack in Lawaypora on outskirts of Srinagar: Police.

CRPF officer killed in militant attack in Lawaypora on outskirts of Srinagar Police....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021