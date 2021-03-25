Left Menu

GAIL Gas, Confidence Petroleum sign deal to set up 100 CNG stations in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:05 IST
GAIL Gas Limited, and Confidence Petroleum India Limited (CPIL) on Thursday signed an agreement for setting up 100 CNG Stations in Bengaluru.

CPIL will set up and operate 100 CNG stations & associated facilities of GAIL Gas Limited here, a joint statement said.

The dealership agreement is for setting up 100 CNG stations in the next three years.

The new CNG stations will be located in core areas of city or at CPILs auto LPG retail outlet sites.

The present price of CNG in Bengaluru is Rs 51.50 per kg, the statement said.

GAIL Gas currently has 55 CNG stations here.

Addition of another 100 CNG stations through this agreement will develop a ''strong and convenient'' network of availability of CNG in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts and CNG sale is expected to increase considerably, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

