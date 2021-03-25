Left Menu

Nitish inaugurates new stretch of Patna flyover, says will ease commute

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:03 IST
File Photo Image Credit: IANS

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a stretch of the R-Block flyover in Patna on Thursday that will help people reach Gandhi Maidan in 10 minutes from the airport.

The new stretch -- R-Block roundabout to GPO roundabout -- will help in easing the traffic flow in the state capital, he said.

The other stretch of the flyover was inaugurated by the chief minister in August last year.

With the stretch open for the public, a person taking this route will reach Gandhi Maidan -- the historic ground in the heart of the city -- in just a few minutes, while a person willing to go towards Kankerbagh will also have a smooth ride, Kumar said.

Stating that his government's only objective is to work for the development, the chief minister said that it has been the government's endeavour to provide people the benefits and facilities they need.

''See, how Patna has changed. Anyone returning after several years will be surprised to see how many flyovers have been built,'' Kumar said.

The population of Patna is increasing and so have its facilities, helping businesses flourish, he said.

''We will do whatever is necessary for the development of different areas,'' Kumar said, thanking Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin and the officials of his department.

Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and a host of other officials were present on the occasion.

