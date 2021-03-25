10 state corporations & boards donate Rs 54 crore to CM s Relief Fund

Ten state corporations and boards on Thursday donated Rs 54 crore to Chief Ministers Relief Fund (CMRF), an official release said.

The representatives of 10 state corporations and boards handed over cheque for Rs 2 crore to Rs 12 crores to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at Secretariat here, it said.

Advertisement

Out of the total donations of Rs 54 crore, Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Ltd gave the highest amount of Rs 12 crore followed by Rs 10 crore each by Bihar State Road Development Corporation and Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation.

While Rs 5 crore each was donated by Bihar State Power Transmission Company Ltd and Bihar State Building Corporation Ltd.

Bihar State Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation and Bihar State Milk Cooperative Federation Ltd donated Rs 3 crore each to CMRF while Bihar State Housing Board, Bihar State Education Infrastructure Corporation, and Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation gave Rs 2 crore each, it said.

Kumar praised the social initiatives taken by corporations and boards and thanked them for contributing to the CMRF, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)