Mumbai: 100 MHADA flats handed over for cancer patients' kin

A total of 100 MHADA flats will be handed over to the Tata Memorial Centre for people to stay while their kin are treated for cancer at the premier facility here, Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad said on Thursday.

TMC Director Dr Shailesh Shrikhande and MHADA CEO Anil Diggikar were along side when Awhad, the state housing minister, made the announcement.

He said each flat has an area of 300 square feet, and will mitigate issues like kin of patients having to put up on the streets around the Parel-based facility.

The agreement between TMC and MHADA formalising the transfer of the flats would be inked soon, Awhad said.

