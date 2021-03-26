Police report extensive damage from tornado in Alabama towns

A tornado hit small communities south of Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday and inflicted extensive damage, including to numerous homes and a civic center, police said.

Utility lines had also been downed along Highways 119 and 31 in northern Pelham, the Pelham Police Department said on Twitter. "Extensive damage in Crosscreek community," the police department said in a second tweet. "Please stay off the road and do not go into tornado damaged areas."

Pelham police posted pictures showing damaged homes and trees and power lines that had been knocked down. Pelham is a city of about 20,000 people about 20 miles (30 km) south of Birmingham.

