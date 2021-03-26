Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 02:27 IST
Science News Roundup: Russia has begun spaceplane project, says Soviet shuttle designer; Historic Mars helicopter test flight set for early April and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Historic Mars helicopter test flight set for early April

NASA engineers plan to send a miniature helicopter whirring just above the surface of Mars next month in an interplanetary aviation experiment that, if successful, would mark the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another celestial body. The U.S. space agency is comparing the Martian debut of its 4-lb (1.8-kg) solar-powered whirlybird, dubbed Ingenuity, with the Wright Brothers' first sustained flight of a motor-driven airplane near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903.

OneWeb launches 36 satellites from Russia to extend internet orbit

OneWeb launched 36 satellites into orbit from a cosmodrome in the far east of Russia on Thursday as part of the satellite firm's plans to deliver global high-speed internet access. The launch, carried out by Arianespace from the Vostochny cosmodrome, brought the number of in-orbit satellites to 146, part of a fleet designed to deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity, the satellite operator said.

Maya ruins in Belize offer peek at ancient wealth inequality

An examination of numerous houses excavated at two sites in southern Belize is providing insight into gaping wealth inequality in ancient Maya cities - a disparity that researchers believe was closely linked to despotic leadership. Archaeologists on Wednesday said they studied remains of 180 homes in the medium-sized city of Uxbenká and 93 homes in the smaller nearby city of Ix Kuku'il, which both flourished during the so-called Classic Maya period from roughly 250 to 900 AD.

U.S. should research solar geoengineering to fight climate change but exercise caution, scientists say

The National Academies of Science on Thursday called for the United States to pursue research into solar geoengineering to cool the Earth's atmosphere but urged caution given that it could have risky, unintended consequences. There is no international agreement setting standards for geoengineering, large-scale interventions that scientists say could affect precipitation patterns, agricultural productivity and food supplies worldwide.

Russia has begun spaceplane project, says Soviet shuttle designer

Russia is developing a reusable spaceplane, a subsidiary of the Kalashnikov conglomerate said on Wednesday, in Russia's first such project since the late Soviet Union's ill-fated Buran space shuttle. A full-size model of the plane was presented at a closed pavilion during a Russian military forum last year and the project is now under development, said the general director of the Molniya research-to-production facility.

