At least 5 killed as tornadoes rip through Alabama, destroying homes and businesses

"Significant and dangerous weather continues to impact portions of Alabama, and I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert," Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement posted to social media. "Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 05:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 05:12 IST
At least 5 killed as tornadoes rip through Alabama, destroying homes and businesses

Powerful tornadoes tore through Alabama on Thursday, killing at least five people in the northeast, injuring dozens of others and leaving destroyed neighborhoods behind. The five confirmed fatalities were in Ohatchee, a town of about 1,200 people in the northwestern corner of the state. A twister there damaged buildings and houses and downed trees, according to the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.

Rescue crews were searching for additional victims. Photos posted on social media showed a line of buildings near Ohatchee that had collapsed or been ripped apart. Their roofs were sheared off, exposing furniture and other contents. A white church steeple, still intact, had come to rest next to one of the destroyed structures

A police officer in Florence was struck by lightning from the same storm system as he set up road barriers, the police department there said. The officer was "conscious and responsive" at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence police said on Twitter.

"Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life. I offer my sincerest prayers to all impacted. Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y'all, please stay safe and vigilant!" Ivey said. The news website Al.com said "multiple injuries" had been suffered in Shelby County, southeast of Birmingham, but the number and extent of the wounded was unclear.

"Shelby County has suffered significant tornado damage. We can confirm local residential structures have been completely destroyed," Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego said in a written statement to Al.com "Our priority at the moment is identifying those citizens in need of emergency medical attention.... This search and outreach effort will continue throughout the night and into the early morning hours," Samaniego said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff alerted residents that another twister had struck there. "Jefferson County now has a CONFIRMED tornado on the ground. It is currently located in the area of I-59 and 459. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY," the sheriff's department said on Twitter. The National Weather Service issued tornado watches for much of the northern region of the state.

Residents of Pelham, a city of roughly 21,000 people about 20 miles (32 km) south of Birmingham, were also told to take shelter as a "second round" was expected, Al.com reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

