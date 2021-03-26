Left Menu

Australians take stock of flood damages as clean up efforts accelerate

Australian authorities accelerated recovery efforts and cancelled more than a dozen flood evacuation warnings on Friday as water levels that have caused widespread damage across the country's east receded. Five straight days of incessant rains triggered the worst floods in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) in more than half a century, cutting off entire towns and washing away homes, farms and livestock.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 05:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 05:20 IST
Australians take stock of flood damages as clean up efforts accelerate

Australian authorities accelerated recovery efforts and cancelled more than a dozen flood evacuation warnings on Friday as water levels that have caused widespread damage across the country's east receded.

Five straight days of incessant rains triggered the worst floods in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) in more than half a century, cutting off entire towns and washing away homes, farms and livestock. Tens of thousands people were evacuated during the deluge, which at its peak a few days ago subjected around 40% of Australia's population of 25 million across an area the size of Alaska to weather warnings.

Conditions have eased over the last two days but evacuation warnings remained on Friday for hundreds of low-lying properties along the coast in NSW, the worst hit state, as rivers stayed above danger levels. Clean-up efforts were ramped up across large parts of the state with military personnel joining the state's emergency services to clear debris from roads and bridges, and deliver food and other supplies to cut-off communities.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned the recovery process would be "challenging" due to the scale of the rainfall received over the past week. "Our focus is to make sure affected residents are safe and get back on their feet as soon as possible," Berejiklian said in a statement.

NSW state emergency services official Daniel Austin said the total evacuation warnings and orders now cover around 20,000 people in the state, down from 85,000 at the peak of the wild weather system. "The supermarkets are largely now starting to get back into their own swing of things, so we're very much focused on where the isolated communities still are," Austin told Sky News on Friday.

Australian Rail Track Corp said on Friday it has fully reopened the Hunter Valley coal rail line to Newcastle, the world's biggest coal export port. The line was shut for nearly a week because of the floods, a disruption that coal prices to more than two-year highs above $100 a tonne.

Insurance Australia Group Ltd said on Friday it had received 8,000 claims of flood damages worth about A$135 million ($102.32 million) and expects more claims to be filed. ($1 = 1.3194 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK car output falls 14% in February amid COVID-19 hit

British car production fell to its lowest February level since 2010 after an annual 14 drop as lockdown measures, global supply chain problems and new customs processes hit the industry, a trade body said on Friday. Dealerships in England w...

ANALYSIS-'Wilful ignorance': Flood-hit Australia urged to rethink climate adaptation

Severe floods have pummelled several parts of the country Climate change hiking threats fast, including from bushfires Government now working on new climate resilience plan By Michael TaylorMarch 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Australia,...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hamilton spoke to Bahrain officials about human rightsFormula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he had spoken to Bahrain officials about human rights in the country after promising ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Still a mess Trauma haunts U.S. mass shooting survivors due to gaps in mental healthcareEven now, more than two decades after the Columbine school shooting, survivor Heather Martin ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021