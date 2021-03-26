Left Menu

Migrant arrivals to Europe lower but deaths remain high

Meanwhile, on the Atlantic route to the Canaries at least 849 victims were verified more than four times as many as in any previous year, according to the report, Maritime Migration to Europe. But the organization admits its data is incomplete.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:25 IST
Migrant arrivals to Europe lower but deaths remain high
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of migrants and asylum-seekers who reached Europe in 2020 is the lowest it has been in the past decade, according to a report released Friday by the United Nations migration agency. But deaths and disappearances on sea routes remain alarmingly high with only a small fraction of bodies recovered and victims identified. Of the 93,000 people who entered Europe irregularly last year, roughly 92 percent did so via the Western, Central, and Eastern Mediterranean Sea as well as through the Atlantic Ocean off West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands, often on unseaworthy boats. Arrivals in the Canaries, considered part of the Schengen area, increased by 750% last year following tougher border controls and interceptions on the Mediterranean by North African countries.

The sea routes are lethal. The International Organization for Migration's Missing Migrants Project has confirmed the death or disappearances of at least 2,300 people last year. This number is higher than in 2019 when 2,095 victims were recorded and slightly lower than in 2018 which had 2,344. The Central Mediterranean north of Libya saw 984 people perish in 2020. Meanwhile, on the Atlantic route to the Canaries at least 849 victims were verified — more than four times as many as in any previous year, according to the report, "Maritime Migration to Europe." But the organization admits its data is incomplete. So-called "invisible shipwrecks," when entire boats disappear and leave no survivors, are especially concerning, the report said.

In 2020 there were at least 19 cases of invisible shipwrecks in the Atlantic and Mediterranean, with 571 people reported missing, according to IOM data requested by the AP. "Such cases are extremely difficult to detect, let alone verify, and are yet another indication that the true number of deaths on maritime routes to Europe is far higher than indicated by the available data," the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs EC on strict enforcing of covid related SOP in poll-bound TN

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the EC authorities to instruct their subordinates to strictly enforce the Standard Operating Procedures SOPs prescribed by the Health department, in view of the recentspurt in covid-19 cases in poll-...

(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Health watchdog objects to Kraft Heinz ads targeting healthy foods (March 24)

A U.S. consumer advocacy group has filed a complaint against food and beverage major Kraft Heinz Co for disparaging healthy foods including broccoli, salmon and tofu in its advertisements from recent years.The Center for Science in the Publ...

Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in first Bahrain GP practice

Max Verstappen set the pace in the first practice session of the Formula One season in Bahrain on Friday as his Red Bull team immediately lived up to expectations that have soared since testing. The Dutch youngster, who was fastest overall ...

(OFFICIAL)-U.S. health watchdog objects to Kraft Heinz ads targeting healthy foods (March 24)

A U.S. consumer advocacy group has filed a complaint against food and beverage major Kraft Heinz Co for disparaging healthy foods including broccoli, salmon and tofu in its advertisements from recent years.The Center for Science in the Publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021