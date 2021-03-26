Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Jay Leno apologizes to Asian Americans for decade of 'wrong' jokes

Television host Jay Leno has apologized for more than a decade of jokes about Asian Americans, saying he had committed a "legitimate wrong." The apology by Leno, the former host of U.S. television's popular "Tonight Show," follows a long campaign by the Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA) and a spike in hate crimes against the community that has received renewed attention since a shooting in Atlanta last week that left eight people dead, six of them Asian-American women. 'He likes to be called Harry,' says prince's new boss at BetterUp

Prince Harry's new boss at San Francisco-based mental health start-up BetterUp said on Wednesday that the new British royal hire would be known in the office simply as "Harry." "In the workplace, he likes to be called Harry. He's a colleague, he's a partner, and so we address him as Harry," said Chief Executive Alexi Robichaux.

