Left Menu

India top recipient of Japanese financial aid since 2003, surpassing China

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:05 IST
India top recipient of Japanese financial aid since 2003, surpassing China

India has been the top recipient of the Japanese government's financial aid under the Official Development Assistance (ODA) since 2003, surpassing China, an industry body said on Friday.

India has been the top recipient of yen loans from Japan since 2003 surpassing China, which had been holding that position for many years, the International Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) said in a statement after a webinar on significance of Japan's ODA to India.

Between 2010 and 2020, Japan has committed a total of JPY 3.1 trillion for a wide variety of infrastructure projects in India, including connectivity projects in India's northeastern region, ICRIER said.

The Japan programme at ICRIER was established in 2007 and has actively undertaken in-depth research studies and fostered regular dialogue initiatives on harnessing the opportunities and resolving the challenges to deepen India-Japan economic and strategic engagement.

Japan is supporting India's Dhubri-Phulbhari Bridge, connecting Dhubri, Assam, and Phulbhari, Meghalaya, over the Brahmaputra River, through ODA, the foundation laying ceremony of which took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

ICRIER Chairman Pramod Bhasin said that going forward, the endeavour is to set up a Japan centre at ICRIER to facilitate collaborative research and dialogue between Indian and Japanese experts.

It will help in developing deeper ties between the two nations and to improve investment infrastructure, he said.

Indian Ambassador to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma said that as the largest recipient of Japan's ODA, India has become an important strategic international partner to Japan.

''India's continued rise in the global stage is supported by Japan and Japan's continued rise as a global leader is supported with its ODA initiatives in India.

''Japan's ODA can be used to promote sectors such as infrastructure, outer space, climate change issues, maritime (connectivity, security, freedom of navigation),'' Verma said.

JICA Director General (South Asia Department) Sakamoto Takema emphasised on working together to address concerns of India's private sector in areas such as infrastructure, regulations, human resource, creating a balanced society for sustainability by focusing on environment, gender and vulnerability.

''The same can be achieved through innovation of technology in the social and technology sector. JICA is committed to quality growth for prosperity with more jobs, more investment.

''Japanese FDI has a sizeable presence in India and JICA has strengthened development in areas such as environment, climate change, biodiversity, poverty alleviation, women empowerment, disaster prevention as well as utilising Japan's knowhow in other areas of strategic importance,'' Sakamoto said.

Japan is closely working with India in the northeastern region, with biodiversity conservation and forest management in Sikkim, support to the water supply and sewage projects in Guwahati.

JICA is also involved in the north east road network connectivity across Assam and Meghalaya, among other important initiatives at Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs EC on strict enforcing of covid related SOP in poll-bound TN

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the EC authorities to instruct their subordinates to strictly enforce the Standard Operating Procedures SOPs prescribed by the Health department, in view of the recentspurt in covid-19 cases in poll-...

(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Health watchdog objects to Kraft Heinz ads targeting healthy foods (March 24)

A U.S. consumer advocacy group has filed a complaint against food and beverage major Kraft Heinz Co for disparaging healthy foods including broccoli, salmon and tofu in its advertisements from recent years.The Center for Science in the Publ...

Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in first Bahrain GP practice

Max Verstappen set the pace in the first practice session of the Formula One season in Bahrain on Friday as his Red Bull team immediately lived up to expectations that have soared since testing. The Dutch youngster, who was fastest overall ...

(OFFICIAL)-U.S. health watchdog objects to Kraft Heinz ads targeting healthy foods (March 24)

A U.S. consumer advocacy group has filed a complaint against food and beverage major Kraft Heinz Co for disparaging healthy foods including broccoli, salmon and tofu in its advertisements from recent years.The Center for Science in the Publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021