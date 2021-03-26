Left Menu

PTI | Rajgir | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:12 IST
Nitish inaugurates 'Nature Safari' at tourist hotspot Rajgir

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated 'nature safari' at Rajgir and dedicated it to the public who can enjoy plenty of activities including 'Glass Sky Walk' in a natural environment.

Nature safari includes the much talked and publicised countrys first 'Glass Sky Walk' (GSW), suspension bridge, zip line cycle, adventure park, butterfly zone and nature camp area etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said, ''This is first Glass Sky Walk in the country. There was some confusion that this may be the second one but the fact is that this is the only Glass Sky Walk in the country which is talked about everywhere.'' He made an announcement that 'Zoo Safari' will also be inaugurated soon.

The chief minister said measures have been taken to ensure safety and security of visitors besides limiting the number of people who can together visit Glass Sky Walk.

It (Nature Safari) will be open in day time, he said adding that visitors will have to take ticket to move around anywhere in the area and they will be given their photographs while leaving the place finally.

There is a 'suspension bridge' near the Glass Sky Walk, Kumar said and added that people can enjoy the activities like zip line, zipl ine cycle in nature camp area which is spread in 8 km area.

''If someone wishes to visit the area on foot, he can do so and if someone wants to move on bi-cycle, he/she can do so on cycle too,'' Kumar said adding that arrangements have been made for eatery where visitors can have food.

It is called nature safari because it has been set in the natural environment but it can be named after great personality in future, but basically it remains a nature safari, he added.

''People especially children and youths will learn about nature and environment after undertaking nature safari here.

It has been the governments efforts to create awareness about nature and environment among the people,'' he said.

Talking about as how the concept of having a nature safari came in his mind, Kumar said that its a historical place and also has natural beauty and they must have nature safari along with zoo safari, the foundation stone for which was laid first in the major tourists destination Rajgir.

Kumar said that zoo safari work will be completed soon and will be dedicated to the public in next few months.

There will be five types of animals that will be kept here whom the visitor can see from a closed vehicle during zoo safari, the CM said adding that the animals are being brought here and will be acclimatised first with the environment so that they do not have any problems.

In response to a query, Kumar said that nature safari is part of the eco tourism which will be regulated by the department of environment, forest and climate change.

The department will be setting up a wing to deal with issue of eco tourism, he added.

Stating that the state government has done a plenty work to promote tourism and eco tourism in the state, Kumar said that more than two crore domestic tourists have come to Bihar, while more than 10 lakh foreign tourists visited the various parts of the state that included Bodhgaya, Gaya, Rajgir, Vaishali.

There are various places in Patna, Nalanda, Gaya, Bodhgaya, Vaishali where the government has taken steps to promote 'eco tourism' in the state which would not only help promote tourism but will also boost businesses there.

Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad and minister for environment and foresr Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu were present on the occasion.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change department's Principal Secretary Dipak Kumar Singh told PTI that the nature safari is spread over 1250 acres and has been built at a cost of Rs 19 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

