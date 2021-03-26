Mercury in Delhi set to rise next week

The mercury in the national capital is set to rise by five to six degrees Celsius next week amid clear skies, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. The city recorded a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, on Friday, while the minimum temperature settled at 16 degrees Celsius, it said.

The mercury is predicted to rise to 38 degrees Celsius by Monday.

The air quality in the national capital improved further in the ''moderate'' category due to favourable wind speed. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 150, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while an AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

