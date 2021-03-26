Draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 prepared, to be implemented after 2021 plan ceases: DDA

The Delhi Development Authority on Friday said it has prepared the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 which will be implemented as soon the MPD 2021 ceases.

''The MPD 2041 is a 'strategic' and 'enabling' framework to guide future growth of the city. It builds on lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans of 1962, 2001 and 2021,'' the DDA said in a statement.

MPD-2041 is divided into two volumes and comprises sector-wise policies in key focus areas of environment, economy, public spaces, heritage, shelter, mobility and social and physical infrastructure. It also includes spatial development strategies to guide the intensity and type of development in various parts of Delhi (land pooling area, green development area, regeneration of planned and unplanned areas, transit-oriented development, strategic regeneration etc). ''MPD-2041 plan will be a GIS-based Master Plan in which critical concepts of development are being incorporated for implementation,'' the land-owning agency said.

DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain said policies such as transit oriented development policy and land policy to facilitate growth and future development of Delhi have been prepared and included as part of MPD 2041.

Green Development Area Policy to facilitate green development in low density residential areas has also been formulated and put in the public domain, the statement said. These policies will be part of the Spatial Development Framework in MPD 2041.

Chapters of MPD 2041 will be discussed in the Advisory Council Meeting scheduled on March 31 and April 5, the statement said.

After receiving inputs, the draft will be placed before the DDA next month and thereafter, objections and suggestions from the public will be invited as per Delhi Development Act, 1957.

The plan is likely to be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs by September 30, it added.

