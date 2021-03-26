Left Menu

Draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 prepared, to be implemented after 2021 plan ceases: DDA

The Delhi Development Authority on Friday said it has prepared the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 which will be implemented as soon the MPD 2021 ceases.The MPD 2041 is a strategic and enabling framework to guide future growth of the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:32 IST
Draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 prepared, to be implemented after 2021 plan ceases: DDA
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia

The Delhi Development Authority on Friday said it has prepared the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 which will be implemented as soon the MPD 2021 ceases.

''The MPD 2041 is a 'strategic' and 'enabling' framework to guide future growth of the city. It builds on lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans of 1962, 2001 and 2021,'' the DDA said in a statement.

MPD-2041 is divided into two volumes and comprises sector-wise policies in key focus areas of environment, economy, public spaces, heritage, shelter, mobility and social and physical infrastructure. It also includes spatial development strategies to guide the intensity and type of development in various parts of Delhi (land pooling area, green development area, regeneration of planned and unplanned areas, transit-oriented development, strategic regeneration etc). ''MPD-2041 plan will be a GIS-based Master Plan in which critical concepts of development are being incorporated for implementation,'' the land-owning agency said.

DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain said policies such as transit oriented development policy and land policy to facilitate growth and future development of Delhi have been prepared and included as part of MPD 2041.

Green Development Area Policy to facilitate green development in low density residential areas has also been formulated and put in the public domain, the statement said. These policies will be part of the Spatial Development Framework in MPD 2041.

Chapters of MPD 2041 will be discussed in the Advisory Council Meeting scheduled on March 31 and April 5, the statement said.

After receiving inputs, the draft will be placed before the DDA next month and thereafter, objections and suggestions from the public will be invited as per Delhi Development Act, 1957.

The plan is likely to be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs by September 30, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Khloe Kardashian reveals she stole mother Kris Jenner's car in high school

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, on Thursday local time revealed a shocking story of stealing her mother Kris Jenners car during her high school. E News reported that The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently appeared on T...

IRB Infra Board nod to management reorganisation; Kawedia new CFO

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Friday said its board has approved the reorganisation of its management team and Group CFO Anil Yadav has been reassigned as Investors Relations Director of the Group.The board has approved ... reorganisatio...

BJP providing shelter to criminals in Bengal's Purba

The Trinamool Congress on Friday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission accusing the BJP of providing shelter to miscreants in parts of West Bengals Purba Medinipur district to create violence on polling days.TMC Rajya Sabha MP Der...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. consumer spending, income temporarily fall ahead of massive fiscal stimulus

U.S. consumer spending fell by the most in 10 months in February as a cold snap gripped many parts of the country and the boost from a second round of stimulus checks to middle- and lower-income households faded.But the drop in consumer spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021